Another Republican Caught Committing Voter Fraud

Kevin Dorland tried to help incumbent Thomas Kedley win the race by getting to a tie. Kedley eventually lost anyway, as the race was decided by drawing a name out of a candy dish. Now it's alleged that the tie should never have occurred in the first place. Dorland was indicted on seven counts of election misconduct altogether.

Thomas Kedley, the incumbent mayor at the time, and Matthew Stoll each received 382 votes on Nov. 2. By law, that tie was settled by a drawing, and Stoll was the winner.

But six months later, Kevin Dorland was charged by grand jury indictment with the crime of election misconduct in the first degree, a class D felony.

The indictment alleges Dorland committed a total of seven counts of election misconduct, including in the 2021 mayoral election.