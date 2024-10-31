Property Manager Fired After Bragging About Committing Voter Fraud

Under the now-deleted account, Reddit user ‘ManCow2000’ trolled users that he'd committed voter fraud. That turned out to be a big mistake as his identity was discovered and he was subsequently fired. Now the local DA is looking into his case for possible criminal charges.

Source: Action News Now



REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding landlord is in hot water today after recent Reddit posts he made were shared across the app.

Charles Pierce is a 70-year-old former landlord of the Manzanita Manor Apartments in Redding. Pierce says he was fired from his role after his reddit posts came to light.

Pierce told Action News Now that under a now-deleted account, he posted that he received mail-in ballots of four previous tenants at the Manzanita Manor Apartments.

In a post to Reddit, Pierce claimed that he used all of the four ballots to cast votes for former President Donald Trump, and to vote "no" on all rent control and school bond measures in Shasta County.

Multiple Reddit users say they reported Pierce's account - "Mancow2000" - to the FBI for voter and mail fraud.

The Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters told us his office has turned this case over to District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.