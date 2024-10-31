Property Manager Fired After Bragging About Committing Voter Fraud

Charles Pierce, 70, posted on Reddit that he received mail-in ballots of four previous tenants and used them to vote for Trump.
By Ed ScarceOctober 31, 2024

Under the now-deleted account, Reddit user ‘ManCow2000’ trolled users that he'd committed voter fraud. That turned out to be a big mistake as his identity was discovered and he was subsequently fired. Now the local DA is looking into his case for possible criminal charges.

Source: Action News Now

REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding landlord is in hot water today after recent Reddit posts he made were shared across the app.

Charles Pierce is a 70-year-old former landlord of the Manzanita Manor Apartments in Redding. Pierce says he was fired from his role after his reddit posts came to light.

Pierce told Action News Now that under a now-deleted account, he posted that he received mail-in ballots of four previous tenants at the Manzanita Manor Apartments.

In a post to Reddit, Pierce claimed that he used all of the four ballots to cast votes for former President Donald Trump, and to vote "no" on all rent control and school bond measures in Shasta County.

Multiple Reddit users say they reported Pierce's account - "Mancow2000" - to the FBI for voter and mail fraud.

The Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters told us his office has turned this case over to District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.

Charles Pierce later claimed he was just trolling users on Reddit and that he had never engaged in voter fraud.

In a statement, he said he "did not engage in any illegal activities", adding that his posts were hyperbole, and that he was "too good" at inflaming and angering his audience.

He says the situation has been "blown out of proportion" and is "so bogus."

And Pierce better hope that there's no proof he actually did what he claimed. The penalty,according to California Election Code 18500, for election fraud is punishable by up to 3 years in prison. He'd also be considered a felon and lose his right to vote.

