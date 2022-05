Journalist Nick Martin noticed a change in Elijah Schaffer's Twitter Bio:

About a month after joking on his BlazeTV show about murdering trans children, far-right YouTuber Elijah Schaffer has removed the company's name from his Twitter bio and says he's been "professionally dumped." pic.twitter.com/FxGjplKF50 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) May 15, 2022

And Right Wing Watch, it turns out, has a whole file on this now-unemployed jerk.

Was it this rant against Native Americans?https://t.co/bAP3kY4GLM — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 18, 2022

Or maybe this? https://t.co/dZ1Hm69TRk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 18, 2022

We have to wonder about this one: https://t.co/im8fKiXuzR — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 18, 2022

Oh, and we can't forget the incompetence. https://t.co/WfxLVuQb8s — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 18, 2022

And then of course there was this. https://t.co/5ld8iWJ0AX — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 18, 2022

But none of that might be cause enough for Glenn Beck to dump him, right? THIS, however...

His last couple tweets before he got “dumped” were going after Mormons/LDS. — not John Conness (@puckthecat1) May 18, 2022

Yeah Mormon Glenn Beck might have a problem with that. Buh bye Elijah!!!