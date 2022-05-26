'F**K DeSantis!' Chants Gen Z Crowd At Florida Concert

This is a type of replacement I can get behind.
By John AmatoMay 26, 2022

Outside of the evangelical Florida legislators and those parents wanting to get on Fox News, many Floridians hate Gov. Ron DeSantis' "own the libs' only actions.

The TampaBay Times reports:

At her sold-out Reunion tour stop in the courtyard of the Cuban Club, hours after the deadliest elementary shooting since Sandy Hook, Phoebe Bridgers was not afraid to get political. “This is cool,” she said, greeting the crowd Tuesday. “F--k DeSantis.

Everybody ready to say ‘gay’ on three?”

Several thousand fans roared back, “GAYYYYYYYYY!”

The youth of Florida are tired of the Florida governor's homophobic and racist agenda and let it loose during a concert, as tweeted by Toby Gialluca #TheInsistence

More of this, please.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue