Fox Guest: Republicans Are 'Party Bashing Police On Capitol Grounds'

On Fox News Thursday afternoon, Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein lambasted Trump and Republicans over the insurrection on January 6.

President Biden rightly explained how the extreme MAGA crowd is a danger to the LGBTQ community and the "most extreme political organization" in recent memory.

This Fox News panel discussed the president's comments.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum started the debate between Trump sycophant and pro-war crimes Pete Hegseth by asking if it was "smart of Biden" to call out the MAGA crowd.

Goodstein did a good job of turning the question around on its head and putting them on the defensive.

“That’s not what he said at all. [Biden] said the police are the good guys. Donald Trump watched the police get their heads bashed in…,” Goodstein said.

That is correct.

Hegseth interrupted, "Back to January 6."

The two argued as Hegseth blamed the BLM protests on Democrats as some sort of vindication for the treasonous Trump supporters on January 6.

Later in the segment, the topic changed to the coming reversal of Roe v Wade, and again Goodstein caused the Fox News Stasi to flip out.

Goodstein said independent voters are freaked out about the idea of Roe v Wade being overturned.

Hegseth then had a chance to read off his talking point list.

Hegseth said, "No, no they are freaked out you’re a party of defund the police, the party of open borders, the open party…”

Goodstein countered, “And you’re the party of bashing police on the Capitol grounds.”

Boom! Suddenly the party that claims to be all about law and order became tongue-tied.

McCallum came in to stop Goodstein from continuing his advance. "That's not fair!

She continued, "We’re like normal people! Okay? --Nobody wants to see a policeman's head bashed in."

That's not what happened on January 6 when Trump did nothing about the insurrection. When Republican lawmakers voted to refuse to certify electoral votes even after the ransacking of the Capitol.

It's been all Republicans and MAGA extremists that have called the January 6 insurrection a lie, a false flag operation, and defended those incarcerated for their crimes.

MAGA even has attacked US Capitol police for testifying to what took place during the insurrection.

And Tucker joined in too.

