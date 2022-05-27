GOP Candidate For Governor Declares Life Begins 'Before Conception'

Mark Sherwood, a Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma, asserted that he is against all exceptions for abortion because he believes life begins "before" conception.
GOP Candidate For Governor Declares Life Begins 'Before Conception'
Credit: Real America's Voice/Screen Grab
By DavidMay 27, 2022

Mark Sherwood, a Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma, asserted that he is against all exceptions for abortion because he believes life begins "before" conception.

"No life, even conceived in the most heinous or even less-than-ideal circumstances is a mistake," Sherwood told Real America's Voice host David Brody after revealing that his mother was likely a victim of rape. "As I sit here and talk to you, I can tell you unequivocally, even the people who are pro-choice are not mistakes. Everybody has a purpose."

"So I believe life begins in God before it begins at conception," he said, noting that his "plan is to push the legislators on both chambers as per their Republican GOP stance in Oklahoma to present this bill to the houses with the people behind it."

Sherwood insisted that he "will sign that bill because it's the right thing to do and we'll make it the law immediately to abolish abortion, no exceptions."

The candidate admitted that women would continue to seek abortions even if the practice was outlawed. He compared illegal abortions to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Is it going to stop abortion all the way by people's choices? No," he said. "But do we need to create laws that match the punishment, that match the crime? Yes. And if we do that, God's hand and blessing will be back on this land. And it's going to take hard calls. It's going to take some guts."

https://twitter.com/DavidEdwards/status/1529923212930326528

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue