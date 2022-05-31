If Only There Was Someone Who Could Do These Things

Merrick Garland's advice to Harvard grads seems like wishful thinking about things he might be able to do now.
If Only There Was Someone Who Could Do These Things
Credit: Getty Images
By Juanita JeanMay 31, 2022

Merrick Garland was selected to give the commencement address at Harvard this year.

Garland, who is a Harvard alumnus, pointed to efforts to undermine the right to vote, violence against particular groups of people, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the Russian invasion of Ukraine abroad as the “many ways in which democracy is under threat.”

He also asked the students to devote at least part of their lives to public service.

“You are the next generation that must devote yourselves to preserving our democracy and helping others protect theirs,” Garland said. “And although what I am asking of you is daunting, I know that you are the next generation that will fulfill the promise this country represents. I know that our democracy will be stronger by the time it is your turn to pass the baton.”

Okay, so is he telling us that we’ve given up until the next generation takes over?

If only we had somebody in public service who could do something about undermining the right to vote, violence against particular groups of people, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol …

You know, maybe a current public servant or something like that. It seems that the Department of Empty Platitudes is doing their jobs, though.

Published with permission of Juanita Jean

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue