President Biden: 3 Things You Can Do Now To Save Democracy

Dear President Biden,

Judge J. Michael Luttig testified, "Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." We have until the midterm elections to save America from fascism. Voting for more Democrats will help save our democracy. But we can't wait until the 2022 elections to act. Here are three actions you can take in the next three days to head off the extremists before the election, to help you in the fight for the soul of our country.

1) Get Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to support democracy using the "Stick and Carrot" approach

Utilizing the power of the Senate would change everything. You are the current leader of the free world. Use this power to make Manchin and Sinema understand they are better off siding with you (and democracy). These two senators are not supporting your efforts to save our country because they are selfish and greedy, here's how you convince them to abolish the filibuster and pass THREE laws before the midterm elections: The Voting Rights Act, The Electoral Act, and Codify Roe V. Wade.

Stick

Have the FBI, CIA, FEC, NSA and any other three-letter agencies research to find out if Manchin and Sinema are doing something shady or illegal. Put your powers to use to shake the trees. I'm a nobody from a little red state but I have eyes and ears. These two are being paid off by dark money groups and probably a ton of other shady things.

Carrot

Get a PAC group to agree to give Manchin and Sinema partial reimbursement for the dollars they will lose by supporting democracy. It makes me sick to suggest this but the pearl-clutching days are over. The free world hangs in the balance, you need to do what it takes to get it done. Manchin and Sinema only care about themselves, and so convince them it's in their best interest.

Delivery

Get an outside negotiator to sit down with Manchin and Sinema. Someone with a reputation for being tough and ruthless. Explain the "stick" and the "carrot" to the feckless senators. Call Rahm Emanuel. Get Dick Cheney's number from his daughter --- it doesn't matter who it is but your messenger shows you mean business. After they agree, make Schumer let Amy Klobuchar lead the process. She gets stuff done.

2) Appoint a Special Counsel to Investigate Potential Ethics Violations at the Supreme Court

If we want to save democracy, we need to fix our broken Supreme Court. It's time to investigate multiple topics related to the court. If the special counsel finds no violations, then the public will begin to have trust in the institution once again. But the court has too many red flags to keep letting it go unchecked, there is no alternative. These powerful Justices are appointed for life and they are growing more emboldened by the day to subvert the will of the American people. You don't have a choice. Topics that need sunlight include:

Dark money donors to elect Justices

Circumstances surrounding Justice Kennedy's resignation

Leak of the Roe v. Wade opinion

Justice Thomas' conflict of interest because of his wife's possible involvement in the Jan 6th insurrection

This move will be a political nuclear bomb but it's necessary. The special counsel needs to be someone with RICO or Counter Intelligence expertise. Put Pete Buttigieg as the liaison for this project and put him in charge of messaging the progress of the investigation. He is the best person on the team to communicate to moderate Democrats, as well as some Independents and Republicans who believe in democracy.

3) Strengthen/Change How You Communicate

You have two communication problems. You need different proxies to deliver your message and the daily drum of Fox News lies.

Different Messengers

I don't care if it steps on Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer's toes, or it's "not the way things are done" but get different Democrats out in the media to talk about what you are doing and why you are doing it. Pete Buttigieg and Katie Porter are two of the most effective communicators in the Democratic party, as far as being able to cut through the GOP noise and help average Americans understand.

Get Katie Porter and her white board on TV at least once a week to combat GOP disinformation.

Buttigieg should be on the news shows every week, so should Amy Klobuchar. Others to get put in the game to carry the message:

Lauren Underwood

Joaquin Castro

Hakeem Jeffries

Jim Clyburn

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Sharice Davids

Michigan State Senator Mallory Mcmorrow

Fox News

Fox News and Rupert Murdoch are not only yelling "fire" in a crowded theatre every single day, but they are also saying that you set the fire! They are turning Americans against each other and it needs to stop. You can't negotiate with terrorists and that's what Murdoch is. I go back to this: You're the leader of the free world. Surely there are one or two laws to stop Fox News from broadcasting outright lies? It is unacceptable to have this continue.

You might think my ideas are naive. Your Beltway experts will tell you "it can't be done this way." But our country is at stake. The house is burning down and these times calling for aggressive measures.

Mr. President, you are a good and decent man. Americans are only aware of part of the challenges you are faced with. I'm a Catholic and I pray a Hail Mary for you every day. We need you now more than ever.