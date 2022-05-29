Johnson Plays Victim When Caught Stealing From Taxpayers

Sen. Ron Johnson got caught using taxpayer money for personal trips to and from his Florida vacation home, blames the Democrats and media.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 29, 2022

Senator Ron Johnson is worth tens of millions of dollars, yet it is never enough for him. He keeps ensuring that he and/or his company keeps getting massive tax breaks at the expense of the poor and the working poor. And now he has been caught using taxpayer money for private flights between his Florida vacation home and Washington, D.C., after inviting public scrutiny of his use of public money:

Last month, Johnson invited scrutiny of his government spending, telling Brian Kilmeade of Fox News that he was for "total disclosure." He added, "The public has a right to know. I am for total transparency. I am for the truth."

Federal records show that Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, has been reimbursed for 19 flights from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington between 2013 and May 2021.

Nine of those trips all came last year and seemed to be coordinated around the insurrection riot, er, I mean the visit from all those nice tourists on January 6, and attending meetings about decertifying the results of the election. The cost of these jaunts could be over $18,000.

At first, RoJo simply sent out his spokeswoman to try and claim that all these expenses were justified and approved by the Senate Rules Committee.

However, RoJo's spin quickly turned into an attempt at playing the victim's card and blaming it all on the Democrats and the media:

Notice how there is no longer any denial of his chicanery, much less any word on the fact that he had personally invited the scrutiny on his use of the money. Then again, the one thing no one has ever falsely accused RoJo of was taking personal responsibility for his actions.

