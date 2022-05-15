Life Is For Service

Elizabeth Bonker, who has nonverbal autism, gave the Valedictorian speech at Rollins College. Have your tissues ready.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 15, 2022

Elizabeth Bonker is a young lady who has nonverbal autism. Her neuromuscular issues doesn't allow her to tie her own shoes or button up a shirt. Yet she managed to not only graduate from Rollins College but also be a valedictorian. This was in spite of her high school principal calling her a "r*tard" and stating that she would never be valedictorian.

Bonker's fellow valedictorians were gracious enough to allow Elizabeth to give this year's speech, which she typed out one letter at a time on a communications keyboard held by a partner. It is one of the most eloquent and touching speeches that I have heard. Most importantly, the main gist of the speech was not about her, but about the philosophy that life is for service and how she and her fellow graduates should keep that in mind as they enter the world and strive to keep service as an integral part of their lives and in making the world a better place.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue