Elizabeth Warren Calls For Ending Electoral College

Her CNN town hall on Monday night made news.
By Frances Langum
Elizabeth Warren made news at her CNN Town Hall Monday night by calling for an end to the Electoral College.

It's a no brainer, as technology allows for faster counting and reporting of votes, and the existence of "swing states" means everyone else gets ignored in a general presidential election.

There should be plenty of Republicans who like this idea, as well, particularly the nanosecond Texas turns blue. At that point, it will be nearly impossible for any Republican to win the Electoral vote.

Warren won kudos for this rather emotional moment, as well:


