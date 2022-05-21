QAnon GOP Official Involved In Election Machine Tampering Probe

State Rep. Daire Rendon of Michigan’s 103rd District has been your run-of-the-mill ultra-right-wing MAGA Republican since entering office in 2017. She has worked on supporting bills that would gut teachers’ pensions under the guise of who the hell knows. In recent months she has been seen sporting a “Q” pin on her lapel at pro-Trump rallies as well as in the state legislature. The “Q” is for QAnon, the wide-ranging, goal posts forever shifting, catch-all New World Order conspiracy theory that MAGA types pretend excuses their bigotries and bad decision-making.

The Detroit News is now reporting that Rendon is being brought up as part of an investigation into an illegal security breach of Michigan voting equipment. This adds to the growing number of Republican officials involved in actual voter and elections fraud as opposed to the fact-free claims made by the GOP over the last many years, months, and weeks. According to the Detroit News, a longtime clerk at Denton Township says that in the weeks after the November 2020 election, Rendon was trying “to get access to our tabulator, and I said no."

Rendon contacted the clerk, Carol Asher, by phone. Asher believes Rendon was contacting other elections officials as well. Asher also told the News that she has been contacted by the Michigan Attorney General's Office and has told her story to them as well. And just in case you think this is a she said/she said situation:

A second elections official, Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen, said she had also been contacted by Rendon after the November 2020 election "with an inquiry about voting equipment."

That’s called corroboration of a story, or double attestation of a fact. Nielsen also declined the chance to break the law and all election security protocols—not unlike what’s been happening over in Colorado, where Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her deputy clerk have been barred from all elections after allowing an unsecured third party access to Dominion voting machines. Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Michigan State Police have been investigating “multiple credible allegations of instances in which an unauthorized third party has been granted access to vote tabulation machines in violation of Michigan law.”

The extent of the investigation is not yet known, and Rendon has plead ignorance: "I’m aware that something’s going on, but I don’t know what it is.” Are you sure you don’t know Mister Jones Mrs. Rendon? A reminder: In June 2021, Rendon released a public statement saying that while the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee found no evidence of massive election fraud, Rendon was “in receipt of evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election.”

Not surprising to anyone with half a brain cell functioning is that Rendon has yet to reveal this “evidence” of “systematic election fraud.”

The Dominion voting machines in Colorado that were tampered with by Republican officials and their friends have now been ordered to be replaced at great cost to the county.

