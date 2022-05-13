Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Aubrey Logan interprets Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal. Speaking of criminals, as I write this, two big developments broke: The January 6 Committee subpoena'ed five sitting members of Congress including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan, and secondly, the NYTimes is reporting that "Federal prosecutors have begun a grand jury investigation into whether classified White House documents that ended up at former President DONALD J. TRUMP’s Florida home were mishandled."

Zandar Versus The Stupid has an update on John Eastman's coup plot, and Eastman put it in writing.

40 Years In The Desert gives credit where it is due: to Facebook.

Lawyers, Guns & Money serves the tea on Baked Alaska.

You really should add the Legal AF Podcast to your list of destination listening. It is a hard-hitting, thought-provoking look at this week’s most compelling developments at the intersection of law and politics.

Bonus Track: Into The Deep presents 10 minutes of fascinating deep sea beasties. What an amazing world!

Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:

Go to the Planned Parenthood website. Click the Join a May 14th rally button. Enter your zip code. Spread the word.

