Biden Condemns 'Perverse Ideology Rooted In Racism' In Buffalo

By John AmatoMay 17, 2022

President Biden took to the podium at a community center in Buffalo and denounced racist white supremacists and all those promoting the Great Replacement Theory fueling so much hatred and death in this country.

Pres. Biden said,"Evil did come to Buffalo."

Biden's words flowed like a comforting balm applied to an inflamed and malicious growth.

"Ten lives cut short in a grocery store. Three other wounded by a hate-filled individual who had driven 200 miles from Binghamton, in that range, to carry out a murderous, racist rampage that he would livestream to the world.”

“What happened here is simple and straightforward terrorism. It’s domestic terrorism. Violence inflicted in the service of hate. A thirst for power that defines one group of people being inferior to any other group," President Biden said.

Biden didn't spare the media and right-wing politicians, either, pointing to them as the conduit for violence.

"A hate that through the media and politics, the internet has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced,” said Biden. “That’s the word, replaced by the other. By people who don’t look like them. And who are therefore, in a perverse ideology that they possess and are being fed, lesser beings."

President Biden condemned "all of those who spread the lie for power, political gain, and for profit."

Hear that Rupert Murdoch and Fox News?

