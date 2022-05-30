QAnon Is 'All About Protecting Children' Until They Get Shot

[Above, At a New York State Trump rally in 2020, this woman's sweatshirt celebrates the QAnon conspiracy theory, Pride Month, and Freddie Mercury? - eds.]

This has been a hard week in America. They’re all hard weeks, but this one was particularly difficult. It was a glaring reminder of the violent cost of our country’s obsession with guns and weapons, and how conspiracy theories like QAnon help feed the paranoia that’s necessary to believe everybody should own an assault rifle. The fact that the QAnon world, not unlike its Republican leadership, hides behind children while allowing their actions and inaction to end in dead children as collateral damage is breathtaking and gut-punching all at the same time.

Let’s see what’s new with Q.

Here’s a reminder of why QAnon folks are truly dangerous.

UPDATE: QAnon 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins has won the Republican primary for U.S Senate in Oregon. She will be the 5th 2022 QAnon congressional candidate to secure a spot on the general election ballot. https://t.co/vjEl7q4Xzf https://t.co/lblGA1sis8 pic.twitter.com/h8Eq4AN1kf — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) May 27, 2022

And here is someone who is already in office.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used QAnon language during her primary victory speech: “There is a storm brewing in our nation today, hail and thunder are coming for the elites who despise us and want us to eat bugs...”



Someone tell MTG Beyond Meat is plant based, not “petri dish” grown. pic.twitter.com/Pomf8ezBu9 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 25, 2022

They don’t even know simple things. The laziness of the mind is damning. You can ask your phone to search the thing up—you don’t even have to know how to type!

UPDATE: QAnon 2022 congressional candidate Johnny Teague has won the Republican primary runoff in Texas’ 7th Congressional District. He is the 4th 2022 QAnon congressional candidate to secure a spot on the general election ballot. https://t.co/vjEl7q4Xzf pic.twitter.com/ctqGazuwHd — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) May 25, 2022

What about the basic fascism that QAnon folks started with?

It is fascinating how despite having been wrong about everything, leading QAnon "decoder" Dave Hayes (aka "The Praying Medic") remains supremely confident that Obama, Clinton, Comey, Holder, and scores of others will soon face military tribunals for treason. pic.twitter.com/TNElstPLNK — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 24, 2022

But remember—it’s about the babies and the children.

Self-proclaimed "prophet"/QAnon conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor says legislators in DC are intentionally creating food and baby formula shortages as payback for Roe v Wade likely being overturned because they work for Baal "whose food source is the aborted babies." pic.twitter.com/ktWFVl6VTz — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 24, 2022

Did you get that? The overturning of Roe v. Wade will starve the deep state of its food supply. No, that’s not a macabre metaphor. Yes, this sounds like a bad film script that Nicholas Cage passed on.

And here’s a reminder of the full extent of the hypocrisy within QAnon-types and their deceitful “what about the children” claims. First up? A “pastor,” just bearing false witness to his parishioners.

Pastor says God revealed to him that “devilcrats” Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O’Rourke were “jumping for joy” when they heard the news of the Ulvade school shooting. pic.twitter.com/lv3bGLvGXk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 27, 2022

Next up is Mrsinformation Q-ueen, or as I think of her: the Madison Cawthorn of Marjorie Taylor Greenes, Rep. Lauren Boebert, with her misrepresentation of numbers, facts, and logic

Lauren Boebert called the 15,000 “gun related deaths” per year in America “a drop in the bucket” in an uncovered 2018 video posted while driving 40 miles to counterprotest Colorado students demanding an end to school shootings. pic.twitter.com/4irTY4r4Y3 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 27, 2022

Counter-protesting children who are protesting being murdered in schools: real “Just like Jesus!” vibes here, amirite?

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.