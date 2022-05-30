QAnon Is 'All About Protecting Children' Until They Get Shot

[Above, At a New York State Trump rally in 2020, this woman's sweatshirt celebrates the QAnon conspiracy theory, Pride Month, and Freddie Mercury? - eds.]
This has been a hard week in America. They’re all hard weeks, but this one was particularly difficult. It was a glaring reminder of the violent cost of our country’s obsession with guns and weapons, and how conspiracy theories like QAnon help feed the paranoia that’s necessary to believe everybody should own an assault rifle. The fact that the QAnon world, not unlike its Republican leadership, hides behind children while allowing their actions and inaction to end in dead children as collateral damage is breathtaking and gut-punching all at the same time.
Let’s see what’s new with Q.
Here’s a reminder of why QAnon folks are truly dangerous.
And here is someone who is already in office.
They don’t even know simple things. The laziness of the mind is damning. You can ask your phone to search the thing up—you don’t even have to know how to type!
What about the basic fascism that QAnon folks started with?
But remember—it’s about the babies and the children.
Did you get that? The overturning of Roe v. Wade will starve the deep state of its food supply. No, that’s not a macabre metaphor. Yes, this sounds like a bad film script that Nicholas Cage passed on.
And here’s a reminder of the full extent of the hypocrisy within QAnon-types and their deceitful “what about the children” claims. First up? A “pastor,” just bearing false witness to his parishioners.
Next up is Mrsinformation Q-ueen, or as I think of her: the Madison Cawthorn of Marjorie Taylor Greenes, Rep. Lauren Boebert, with her misrepresentation of numbers, facts, and logic
Counter-protesting children who are protesting being murdered in schools: real “Just like Jesus!” vibes here, amirite?
