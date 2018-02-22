Limbaugh: The Damn Women's Libbers Shot All Those Kids In Florida

Conservatives have a lot of scapegoats for the shooting in Parkland, Florida -- inadequate mental health screening, video games, an FBI failure, or maybe they just think the whole thing was a hoax staged by crisis actors.

How can Rush Limbaugh distinguish himself from the pack?

He showed us how yesterday on his show: he blamed feminism for the shooting. Or, to be precise, a caller (who may or may not have been an actor, if news reports from a few years back are correct) blamed the shooting on feminism, and Limbaugh eagerly agreed.

CALLER: ... I think that feminism, modern-day feminism is the main problem, and I think that —

RUSH: Wait a minute. How so? How is feminism at the root of this brain washing? I happen to agree with you about it. I would phrase it a bit differently, but I agree. How is feminism at the root?

CALLER: Well, I think that women turning their back on God and Christian values and expecting schools or day cares to raise their children — and I think that feminism is what’s wrong with our economy. I think that, you know, the way kids are being raised these days. I think that feminism is the ultimate problem that we’re facing today.

RUSH: You mean as in the instance of the chickification of our culture, the demasculinization of men?

CALLER: Oh, yeah, that too. I really think that all problems stem from modern-day feminism.

RUSH: ... I think basically feminism is a bunch of people unhappy with human nature. They don’t like their assigned roles — by human nature.

Not by men, or not by earthly things. They just don’t like human nature, and they’re trying to change it, creating a bunch of artificial realities that they are forcing people to live in, and these artificial realities are in grand violation of human nature....

... I trace that back to ’69, ’68, 1970, in that period of time. The attack on men just for being men began intensely at that time.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Men became predators. Men became brutes, uncontrollable beasts who punished and abused. And it’s just mushroomed from there. And I think we’re actually living in a culture which has beaten masculinity out of a lot of guys. Remember, men... I get in a lot of trouble for saying this because people don’t understand what I’m saying. Men will do whatever they think they have to to get women, to get relationships. They’ll do whatever they think they have to.

It’s what makes the world go ’round. There’s nothing obscene about it. There’s nothing filthy about it. But it has become that with this intensification of modern feminism....

...a bunch of guys who are really nobodies — they’re ignored, they’re laughed at and made fun of — decide they want to be big guys, and so they go out and grab guns and start shooting people. And I think it is the lack of masculinity that makes these outcasts become even more vulnerable. It isn’t masculinity itself. This is 180 degrees out of phase, in other words.