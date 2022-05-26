Report: Mark Meadows Burned Documents After 2020 Election

When would it ever be okay for someone to burn documents in a government office?
By John AmatoMay 26, 2022

Politico is reporting that Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burned documents in his office after meeting with Rep. Scott Perry, who was working to challenge the 2020 election results.

This is according to testimony heard from one of his former aides during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6 insurrection.

Casey Hutchinson, who worked for Meadows told the panel investigating the Capitol attack that she saw Meadows incinerate documents after a meeting in his office with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.). A person familiar with the testimony described it on condition of anonymity.

Politico said they could not independently confirm what Meadows did or didn't burn at this time. With that said, when would it possibly be permissible for ANYONE to burn documents in a taxpayer-funded office? Anything -- notes, research, memos or otherwise -- belongs to the taxpayer and should be kept in the permanent record.

Rep. Perry was a fairly anonymous figure at the time until he weighed in on the election fraud claims and now he is the chair of the wacko House Freedom Caucus.

Perry has been subpoenaed to testify before the Committee. Today, Thursday, May 26 is the deadline and so far he has not cooperated.

Lying, cheating, and disgracing the House of Representatives has become a badge of honor for the GOP. But Mark Meadows being party to the destruction of documents in a government office is beyond mere lying, cheating and disgracing. It's criminal, and someone needs to go to jail for it.

