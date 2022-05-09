'David Attenborough': After Arriving In Ukraine, All Species Of Russian Tanks Die

A brilliant piece of satire with an uncanny impersonation of naturalist David Attenborough.
By Ed ScarceMay 9, 2022

This is just brilliant. Whoever does these does an uncanny impersonation of Sir David Attenborough's voice.

Source: Ziare.com

A video in which a narrator explains in the style of naturalist David Attenborough the fate of Russian tanks in the war in Ukraine has gone viral on the Internet.

"This is a Russian tank. Like the Pacific salmon, Russian tanks migrate long distances from the abyss of Russia to end their lives in Ukraine's beautiful fields.

Driven by an evolutionary desire to end their life somewhere better, after reaching Ukraine, all species of Russian tank die.

The 2022 run was a major event for predators, such as Ukrainian special forces teams (Bayraktar TB2 drones) and local farmers on tractors.

Most tank species pop their turrets to celebrate the end of their life cycles.”

