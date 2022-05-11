Trump-Backed Groper Loses Race For Nebraska GOP Nomination

So how much influence does Trump have? Some, but it's not a given if you look at the results from yesterday's races. Via the Washington Post:

Republican voters in Nebraska on Tuesday rejected a candidate for governor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, nominating University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen over Charles Herbster, an agribusiness executive supported by former president Donald Trump. In West Virginia, Rep. Alex Mooney prevailed in a Republican primary contest against fellow congressman David B. McKinley — a win for Trump, who endorsed Mooney and campaigned for him. The mixed results for the former president came in contests pitting him against local Republican leaders. They served as the latest test of his influence on the selection of GOP nominees in the midterms. Herbster’s defeat in Nebraska, after a nasty and expensive intraparty battle, dealt Trump a rare blow in a conservative state he won handily twice.

McKinley was targeted for being one of a handful of House Republicans who voted for President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Of course, Trump went to bat for a groper - because you know how these women are always making things up! Via CNN:

Trump implored voters to ignore sexual misconduct allegations against Herbster, saying the claims from eight women were “malicious.” At a rally on May 1, Trump declared, “He’s been badly maligned and it’s a shame. That’s why I came out here.”

I know people are cheering that Herbster lost completely missing the point that a sexual predator ran in a @NEGOP @gop primary for Governor and got more than ZERO votes. What does that tell you about an average #GOP voter? — ManWithNoParty 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 (@ManWithNoParty1) May 11, 2022