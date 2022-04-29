Bannon Freaked Out Trump Backed Purdue Down 27 Pts In Poll

Both Trump lackies Bannon and Bossie were shocked that Trump's endorsement of David Purdue hasn't elevated him past Brian Kemp in Georgia.

Newsweek reports, "The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted by the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs found 53 percent of likely voters said they will support incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in the May 24 Republican primary. Meanwhile, just 27 percent of poll respondents said they will vote for former U.S. Senator David Perdue."

During his RAV's War Room podcast, Bannon had on David Bossie, another Trump creep and both were shocked about the latest (valid) polling.

"Why is Perdue 27 points down on Kemp?!"

Bossie said he didn't know.

He said, "As an observer, it looks like Perdue has been a lackluster campaigner."

"For the first time, he took the gloves off, literally two nights ago. It's a little late in the game," Bossie whined.

Bossie yelled about the many failures of Kemp, which means the Georgia governor refused to commit a crime for Trump and lie about the election results in Georgia to criminally try to install Trump for a second term.

In an 11Live poll published Thursday, Kemp is ahead of Purdue by 25 points.