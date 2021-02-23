Politics
David Purdue Not Running In 2022; Endorses Voter Suppression, Tho

David Purdue's "statement" announcing he will not run for a Senate seat in 2022 includes a section hoping the Georgia legislature will suppress the vote. Really.
By Frances Langum
From an actual Purdue ad, 2020. Image from: screenshot

David "E-Trade" Purdue decided he's not running for a Senate seat in 2022 after all.

Declaring that "Georgia is not a blue state" is adorable, given that Biden won Georgia and both US Senators from the state are Democrats.

Why does David Purdue think that is? Obviously the state is letting the WRONG PEOPLE VOTE!

"I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in that effort."

Wow.

The Georgia election was not only certified as accurate and legal, it was also certified in court. And Trump and other Republicans (looking at you Lindsey Graham) are in legal hot water for committing election fraud in blatant and recorded attempts to overturn the will of the voters.

Of course the Republican Georgia legislature is on board:

It's time for Federal. Action. to prevent this BS. Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

