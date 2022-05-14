We Are Back On Disqus Comments

Starting with this post, we will be using Disqus for our comments again. Read on to learn about the changes and our transition period.
We Are Back On Disqus Comments
By clsiteadminMay 14, 2022

As John announced earlier this week, we are switching back to Disqus. That change is starting with this post.

For the next couple of weeks, we will be in a transition period. What that means is that both Insticator and Disqus will be running on the site. This post and any published after this one will be using Disqus, while any posts before this will be using Insticator. Once Insticator sends us an export and we can get them imported into Disqus, then all our comments will be back on Disqus.

For our resident commenters that were around before Insticator, there is one change you should be aware of. We used to use a feature called SSO, which would allow commenters to use their C&L account to comment on Disqus. Since then, we have retired our C&L accounts, so that feature is no longer available. So, if you do not have a Disqus account, you will have to create one to comment.

Consider this a rare, Saturday open thread in order to kick the tires on our return to Disqus.

