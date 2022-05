I wrote a few weeks ago about the reasons why we moved over to Insticator in October of 2020, but we've heard your complaints loud and clear.

We took a site poll less than a month ago for your thoughts and the results were more than sufficient for us to make the move

So C&L will be switching back to Disqus as soon as possible.

C&L will try to import all previous comments from Insticator, but that may take some time.

Please bear with us.

Thanks so much.

Your open thread is below.