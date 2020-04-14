Yappa: A New Audio And Video Commenting Tool On C&L

We wanted to introduce a new commenting system we think is perfect for the well-versed political savant that reads Crooks and Liars.

It's a comment system called Yappa.

Yappa allows Crooks and Liars readers to have audio/video conversations about C&L content. Yappa offers a new way to communicate through audio and video. It's very exciting for us because it's so in keeping with the video and audio model which started here almost sixteen years ago.

While text-only comment sections may be the norm, they’re also susceptible to toxicity. Yappa’s audio/video commenting aims to solve this problem. Yappa users take ownership of their beliefs in a unique way when they speak their mind with audio or video reactions, rather than traditional text-based comments.

Yappa also allows YOU to gain a following and communicate directly with others here on the site.

To begin commenting with Yappa, simply register an account, record your audio or video Yap, and create new face-to-face conversations about your favorite articles and issues.

And yes, we're most excited about Yappa’s following feature, which allows users to build a following that moves with them across any website with Yappa installed, and alerts your friends anytime you leave a Yap on Crooks and Liars, our partner Raw Story or any other Zappa-partnered publisher.

Here's a visual look at how to begin.



For more information, head to www.YappaApp.com.