Dershowitz Explains Overturning Roe To Hannity: 'Judicial Activism'

Suddenly fundies and wingers aren't so angry about activist judges.
By John AmatoJune 25, 2022

Trump-defending Alan Dershowitz told Trump sycophants Greg Jarrett and Sean Hannity that when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade it was "judicial activism."

Hannity and Gregg Jarrett both tried to claim that if it's not in the original text, it's okay to undo a 49-year precedent.

"Precedents are great until they're not," Jarrett whined, before he bashed Speaker Pelosi for being outraged the Supreme Court overturned "a precedent that stood for 49 years."

Gregg Jarrett claimed that while it doesn't happen often, it still does happen.

Dershowitz said the case before the Supreme Court did not raise the issue of an abortion ban and it wasn't about overturning Roe V Wade. It was debating a 15-week ban.

Jarrett said being proactive is reasonable.

Dershowitz shot back, "It's called judicial activism."

Republicans and fundies told the country they hated judicial activism for the last 49 years. On Friday, it suddenly was perfectly reasonable.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue