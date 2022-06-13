Guest Calls Out Fox For 'BS Handling' Of The Jan 6 Hearing

On Sunday afternoon, Fox host Mike Emanuel quickly lost control of a discussion he was having with Michael Crute, a left-leaning radio host from Wisconsin and Jeff Crouere, a right wing radio squawker from Louisiana. Emanuel lost control of the conversation when Crute called bullshit on Fox for refusing to cover the January 6 hearing which aired on Thursday evening:

“We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Crute said. “Because I tell you what. The real fight is for democracy. The real fight is for the soul. And the real bullshit that your network won’t cover it!”

Emanuel tried to mewl out a defense of his employer when Crute called them out again for refusing to even allow ads during Tuckem Carlson's program.

The real comedy came from Crouere, who first clutched his fainting pearls to his chest and swooned about the profane language. I'm sorry, but if you're more concerned about a guy saying the word "bullshit" than an organized attempt to overthrow the American government because the loser of an election was having a temper tantrum, you are not a serious person and have no business taking up anyone's time.

Crouere then resorted to the Republican talking point of high gas prices and inflation. Someone really needs to sit these sad sacks down and explain to them the law of supply and demand as well as the definition of the word gouge, as the Big Oil are doing with gas prices.

Not that it would do any good because Fox will just continue doing what they do, spewing lies and providing cover for Republicans regardless of how big the crime may be.