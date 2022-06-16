Herschel Walker Has More Than One Secret Child

Walker's "hidden child counter" just ticked up.
By John AmatoJune 16, 2022

The Daily Beast now confirms that not only did Herschel Walker have one hidden child that he fathered out of wedlock, but has fathered several more.

"The football star-turned-politician confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college."

You've got to be kidding me.

The Daily Beast broke the news yesterday that Walker, who bashes Black fatherless households to get street cred from Republicans, only had one estranged out-of-wedlock son.

Well, it didn't take the "Walker child counter" to begin to rise from there.

Guess what his defense is to justify attacking the Black community but not himself?

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in his statement. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

Sure, we believe that.

Walker wasn't hiding his other children from Georgia, because he filled out a form in 2018 to join Trump's Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition.

How does being on a sports council make a person involved in gutter politics?

It doesn't, but liars gotta lie. And no one since Trump has lied more than Herschel Walker.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue