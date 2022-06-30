Guess What Laura Ingraham Is Upset About This Time

We get it. No one has ever shown Laura Ingraham what a supportive hug feels like.
By John AmatoJune 30, 2022

Fox News' Laura Ingraham came up with new and ridiculous word salad to smear Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony against Trump during the January 6 Select Committee hearing.

After playing the video of Representative Jamie Raskin saying, "[Hutchinson] has no motivation or interest in lying in any way and so what we have on the other hand is some anonymously sourced rumors of feelings of a particular agent."

Raskin continued, "Anybody who wants to testify can come forward and testify under oath," meaning all those Secret Service agents that are bitching on social media.

Cue up Ingraham.

So what was the big payoff that Cassidy Hutchinson received from the January 6 for testifying, you ask?

Hugs.

Ingraham, "Well, perhaps he didn't see the hugs between the witness and the Committee members. There were significant embraces going on there after the testimony. I'm not sure if I believe that no one here is trying to gain anything."

Ingraham then feigned shock and said, "Look at that. Is that even appropriate? I don't know if that's appropriate. Are they old friends?"

It took a lot of guts for Hutchinson to come forward and testify about Trump's immoral, illegal and despicable actions connected to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Maybe Ingraham needs a hug? Yeah that won't happen. Sad!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue