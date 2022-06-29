Washington Examiner: Trump Is A Disgrace And Unfit For Power Again

Cassidy Hutchinson's damning under oath testimony is ricocheting off the walls of Republican brains even faster that I thought would be possible.

Andy McCarthy published a devastating piece against Trump after saying basically the same thing on Fox News during Tuesday's Select Committee hearing.

Now the right wing Washington Examiner also came out screaming about the treasonous ex-president.

In short, Hutchinson was a conservative Trumpist true believer and a tremendously credible one at that. She did not overstate things, did not seem to be seeking attention, and was very precise about how and why she knew what she related and about which testimony was firsthand and which was secondhand but able to be corroborated.

Many of those testifying worked for Trump or were part of his allies. Hutchinson was there up until the end.

Hutchinson’s testimony confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power. Considering the entirety of her testimony, it is unsurprising that Hutchinson said she heard serious discussions of Cabinet members invoking the 25th Amendment that would have at least temporarily evicted Trump from office. Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.

it took almost seven years for the Washington Examiner to come the the same conclusion as we did, only it took us a day to do so.