Lt. Gov. Of CA Goes Off Over SCOTUS Overturning Roe

MSNBC's Katy Tur weighed in when interviewing California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis. The latter called for defying the Supreme Court following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

"So, my message to the women and to anyone seeking their reproductive freedom across this country is to come to California," Kounalakis said. "You will have that freedom here. but, secondly, be prepared to live in defiance of these six people who think that they have the right to tell you what you can do with their bodies."

"Are you telling people to break the law?" Tur asked.

"No. I am telling people that they can access under California law their rights that were protected by the Constitution," Kounalakis replied. "That is going to be held in defiance in some states. I would say, yes, prepare to defy."

"Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch were put in that position by -- voted in by a majority of Americans, and that's why we have a senate and a Supreme Court that looks that way," Tur falsely said. "And I understand what Mitch McConnell did with Merrick Garland, so I'm leaving that aside. But there are 80 million people in this country who do not vote, 80 million people who say it's not worth it, and nothing changes. What's your message to them?"

Kounalakis said that people in red states need to organize and get out and vote.

"Lt. Governor, i'm so sorry. I got to ask you something," Tur said. "I understand where you're coming from, where you believe you're coming from. but in telling people to defy the Supreme Court, are you not worried about what message that sends for anything else the Supreme Court might rule on that you might agree with and others might not agree with?"

"Katy, it's not my words; their own actions are undermining their legitimacy. This is a Constitutional right that women have exercised for 50 years," she replied. "I don't believe that it is legitimate for them to take that right -- take that right away from us. They cannot tell millions of American women what to do with their bodies. This is not going to stop abortion; it is only going to make it more dangerous and harder to access. but women know, they know they have a god-given right to autonomy over their body and they're going to seek it out, and Clarence Thomas is not going to tell them that they can't."

"I just see that argument being used in a different way and in a way that you might not agree with at all," Tur insisted. "I understand where you're coming from but anyway, Lieutenant Governor..."

"Katy, let me just say independent institutions of American democracy are critically important, but it is not my words that weaken their authority; it is their action by doing this that is weakening the authority at the Supreme Court," Kounalakis added.

President Joe Biden offered remarks after the controversial ruling, saying, "The health of women in this nation is now at risk."

