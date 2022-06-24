SCOTUS: Well, Ladies, You Are Nothing But Incubators Now

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, ELIMINATING THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.https://t.co/ZNYRs3QnpJ — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 24, 2022

Being a woman in America is like living in a time machine. After years of going forward, it's suddenly going back in time, and all the things you understood to be part of your autonomy -- aren't. Not anymore. Thanks, religious extremists!

"Ha ha, bitchez!" -- Sam Alito

If you've been paying attention to SCOTUS rulings, you know that so-called "originalism" means "whatever the hell we want it to mean." The "Federalist Society Presents The Supreme Court" is a joke and the court needs to be expanded. You may have noticed they don't even pretend to follow precedent or logic anymore.

Record low 25 percent of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.#SCOTUS https://t.co/9fSNIy0eDJ — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 24, 2022

So here we go. Sh*t will explode, metaphorically and literally. Via AP:

Now providers and some in law enforcement worry what will come next. They’re preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions. If the decision ends Roe v. Wade — as a leaked draft opinion indicates may happen — they also anticipate protests, harassment and other violence to be more concentrated and intensify in states where abortion remains legal. “We know from experience, it’s not like the people protesting clinics in banned states just pack up and go home,” said Melissa Fowler, chief program officer for the National Abortion Federation. The group and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked, Fowler said. The organization has staff who specialize in security on call around the clock. They go out to clinics to do drills with employees and volunteers on scenarios such as bomb threats or active shooters and advise them on things like where to position security cameras. They also conduct safety assessments at the homes of physicians, monitor online threats and consult with local law enforcement.

Isn't that nice.

YouTuber and self-described Christian fascist John Doyle of Texas is telling his followers on Instagram to bring rifles to churches and so-called "pregnancy centers" in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade tomorrow. Here are portions of two posts he made today. pic.twitter.com/F2FDu9iqFH — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) June 24, 2022

“The Republican Party has long left me. No longer empowering, it is oppressive, cruel, & regressive. From book bans to abortion bans, anti-gay bills to anti-immigrant bills, it markets itself to a condensed group of far-right absolutists.” ~⁦@secupp⁩ https://t.co/pkpWncZrRu — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 24, 2022

Gonna be very weird if Supreme Court ends a constitutional right to obtain an abortion next week, saying it should be left to the States to decide, right after it just imposed a constitutional right to concealed carry of firearms, saying it cannot be left to the States to decide — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 23, 2022

Note the majority in today’s gun decision dismissed mid-c19 gun control laws as too new/removed from the 1790s to establish history/precedent. But in the leaked Alito brief, same majority cited abortion restrictions in late c19 as historic foundation. They’re not even trying. — Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) June 24, 2022

Part 1: The bookend to the coming decision on Roe: GOP SCOTUS majority restricts ability of blue states to regulate guns & will likely expand the ability of red states to restrict abortion. Issue isn't states' rights: it's imposing conservative priorities across red & blue states https://t.co/gLxiR2cID5 — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) June 23, 2022

Folks, your friendly neighborhood Muslim here. Please don't use Islamic terms to describe the fascist movement in America. It isn't Sharia, which allows abortion, or Islamic law or the Taliban. It's white Christian nationalism. Name it. The radical movement is homegrown. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 21, 2022