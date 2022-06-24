Biden's Remarks On SCOTUS Overturning Roe: 'This Fight Is Not Over'

President Joe Biden can't really guarantee abortion access after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion on Friday. In an opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court should reconsider rulings involving contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

No matter how hard conservatives try, they will never end abortion. They did, however, end access to safe abortion. Women will die.

President Joe Biden made remarks from the White House in the wake of that ruling. "It's a sad day for the court and for the country," he said, adding that abortion is a personal decision between a woman and her doctor. "The health of women in this nation is now at risk," Biden said.

"Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away the Constitution of the American people. They didn't limit it," he said. "They simply took it away. "

"50 years ago Roe v. Wade was decided and has been the law of the land since then," he continued. This landmark case protected a woman's right to choose, her right to make intensely personal decisions with her doctor, free from interference of politics. It reaffirmed basic principles of equality and women have the power to control their own destiny and have reinforced a fundamental right of privacy, a right of each of us to choose how to live our lives."

"Now with Roe gone let's be very clear, the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk. As Vice President and now President of the United States I've studied this case carefully," Biden said.

Biden said that previous Justices upheld Roe, but the Justices that Trump chose took away a woman's right to choose, warning that this decision will have "immediate consequences."

"Poor women will be hit the hardest," he said, adding that the "fight is not over."

Biden called for Congress to codify Roe into law, adding that he can't issue an executive order to protect Roe.

"This decision can't be the final word," he said, adding that "your vote" can have the final word.

where we're at in America in 2022: the president just had to state publicly that he supports the right of women to travel across state lines

We need to expand the court and/or the Justices that lied under oath (saying that Roe was settled law) must be impeached. Otherwise, we have a corrupt and illegitimate Supreme Court.