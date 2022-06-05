Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Puerto Rico Is A Foreign Country

Greene was delighted with a voice mail left for her from “Karen,” a grandmother from Puerto Rico. But Karen might want to think twice about supporting a U.S. Congresswoman who doesn’t know she is every bit as American as Greene’s Georgia constituents:

GREENE: She said she’s a grandmother, so, so sweet. And even though she lives in Puerto Rico, she's upset by so many of the things that are going on. And I think - I'm sure she's upset about how just the total decline in our culture, not only in America, but Puerto Rico and in many places in the world. And so, Karen, I wish you could live here in Georgia too and vote for me, but I appreciate your call. I really do.

This is far from the first time “America First” Marge has shown a stunning level of ignorance, especially for a Congresswoman. Remember when she complained about Nancy Pelosi’s “Gazpacho police?” Or when she claimed that Jewish-funded space lasers were responsible for wildfires in California? Or when she denounced COVID vaccine boosters by displaying her cluelessness about polio vaccines?

Maybe Karen should turn her attention to declining education standards in this country. Clearly, Greene needs the help.