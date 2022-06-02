Mary Trump: Susan Sarandon Is 'A Complete Idiot'

On a podcast released today, Mary Trump called Susan Sarandon a "complete idiot" for suggesting it was pointless to vote Democratic. Via Business Insider:

"She's a complete idiot. She doesn't know what she's talking about, and if anybody can say with a straight face that the Democrats are the problem, I don't know what to tell them," Trump said while appearing on the MeidasTouch Podcast on Thursday.

"She was pretty decent in a couple of movies a couple of decades ago, but politically she's a moron," Trump said.

Sarandon, who has a long track record of left-wing activism, has become increasingly critical of the Democratic Party. In a recent tweet, the actress accused them of "sitting on their hands for the last two years" and "scaring you into voting blue."

"I cannot even tell you how much it enrages me," Trump said on the MeidasTouch Podcast. "She's an idiot, but she thinks she's some wise shaman or something."