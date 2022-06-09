Matt Gaetz: Republicans Need AR-15s To Stave Off Dem Midterm Violence

Matt Gaetz introduced his own conspiracy theory to instill fear and loathing in Republicans. In his fevered mind, Democrats are planting false flags before the midterm so teens must arm themselves with AR-15s to protect themselves from violent Democrats.

On Real America's Voice, Gaetz outlined a massive QAnon-sized false flag operation where Democrats have been slowly plotting acts of violence against Republicans as a precursor for the midterms to the scum-sucking weasel, Steve Bannon.

Gaetz said Nancy Pelosi calling Republicans members of a cult is the beginning. By their actions, that's exactly what they have become. Any member of the GOP like Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney that objects to the many lies MAGA spews are attacked and banished from the party altogether.

Gaetz claimed Democrats have abolished the police and are disarming Americans while justifying violence against poor defenseless conservatives.

Where and when has that happened? Nowhere.

I see police cars everywhere and no new gun restrictions have been passed so what's the hubbub, bub?

A conspiracy needs no evidence or truth, just a mouthpiece a-hole like Gaetz to amplify it. If he's saying it's so, that makes it so in MAGA world.

Then Gaetz claimed peaceful protests against Supreme Court judges getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade was the next phase of their false flag operations for the midterm election.

Then he filled out his prophesy.

"They're purposefully trying to disarm us by passing red flag laws and by assuring young adults cannot access various types of firearms because they want us to be in the most vulnerable position when they create these false flag acts of violence and then the counter-violence that could come against our people," he said.

That's the plot. Carry out false flag acts of violence then use those attacks to attack Republicans.

It's QAnon/Alex Jones 3.0

