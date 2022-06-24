Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 1991 Frank Zappa took part at the 'Adieu Soviet Army' concert organised in Prague as the farewell to the last soldiers of Soviet Red Army, leaving free Czechoslovakia. Frank Zappa, Stink-Foot (see above).

Mock Paper Scissors wants to alert all the ladies that Rupert Murdoch is back on the market!

OnlySky Media: It’s horrifying to hear how Franklin Graham dismissed domestic violence.

Mike the Mad Biologist on the Texas GOP’s War on Public Health.

Attention space nerds! Solar System Super-Sleuth Hubble catches a Dead Star Ripping Up Planetary System!

