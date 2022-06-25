Mike's Blog Round Up

driftglass brings you Liberal heresies from here and there around the internet.
On this date in 1938 "A Tisket A Tasket" by Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb hit #1 (see above).

alicublog on The Right to Life and the Right to Kill.

Diane Ravitch's blog tells us the story of Amy Frogge of Nashville Sending a Warning to School Board of Philadelphia.

Joe. My. God. reports Eric Greitens’ Ex-Wife Menaced After “RINO Hunting” Ad.

Attention space nerds! CAPSTONE, the pathfinder for NASA’s lunar outpost, will test an orbit around the Moon that has never been flown before.

Discussion

