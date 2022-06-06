Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Blog-o-Sphere ain’t dead, baby!
By TengrainJune 6, 2022

Above, Playing for Change perform Get Up Stand Up. Fellow Crooks and Liars: tomorrow California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico all have primaries. If you —or anyone you know— live in one of those states, make your plans now to vote. The Republicans don't want you to do it, and remember that despair and fatalism are actually tactics that the Russians and Republicans use to suppress us. Show 'em who is the boss!

Scottie's Playtime heard what Rayla Campbell, the Republican candidate for Massachusetts Secretary of State Nominee said.

eVille Times listened to the boring economics stuff.

The Moderate Voice suggest we go to Australia.

Blue Heron Blast informs us that John Waters says TFG ruined bad taste.

Bonus Track: Who Sampled keeps a running list of which musical act sampled which other musical act. A lifetime of bar bets, right there!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

