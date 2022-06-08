Is Peter Navarro Okay?

Good lord, does Peter Navarro have another tie? The man is always in a white shirt and red tie. I guess he is emulating his hero, Donald Trump? Between that and his wildly gesticulating hand gestures, that man is a walking, talking, ranting advertisement for a psych evaluation.
He appears to really be struggling after his brief incarceration in a cushy holding cell in DC on Friday afternoon, whining that he was treated worst than "illegal aliens and Al Qaeda". Oh my gosh, he was denied food and water and strip-searched - like a regular old person who was arrested?
Twitter really felt his pain:
FACT CHECK: True
If he was struggling this badly with a few hours in holding, he is REALLY going to hate prison if he gets convicted. Womp womp.