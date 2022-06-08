Is Peter Navarro Okay?

Good lord, does Peter Navarro have another tie? The man is always in a white shirt and red tie. I guess he is emulating his hero, Donald Trump? Between that and his wildly gesticulating hand gestures, that man is a walking, talking, ranting advertisement for a psych evaluation.

He appears to really be struggling after his brief incarceration in a cushy holding cell in DC on Friday afternoon, whining that he was treated worst than "illegal aliens and Al Qaeda". Oh my gosh, he was denied food and water and strip-searched - like a regular old person who was arrested?

Twitter really felt his pain:

With the sound muted I'm imagining he's telling his best way to clean a fish story. — DB Martin (@DBMartin) June 7, 2022

Did he go to Guantanamo and live there for forever while being waterboarded or nah? — G.W.O. (@gwo_design) June 7, 2022

How dare they treat him like a common criminal? Don’t you know what color I am? — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) June 7, 2022

Gotta love these Trump tough guys who give the middle finger to a Congressional subpoena & then when there are consequences they whine like their boyfriend didn't invite them to prom. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) June 7, 2022

For how many weeks was he held? — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) June 7, 2022

He legit invoking this pic.twitter.com/lN6JWjVYSN — Phyllis, Travelling Riverside Blues (@phyll_indablank) June 7, 2022

FACT CHECK: True

Dude, people stuck in DC Beltway traffic on a Friday afternoon have it worse than that — KathleenFrances☘️ (@Kathlee71013772) June 7, 2022

If he was struggling this badly with a few hours in holding, he is REALLY going to hate prison if he gets convicted. Womp womp.