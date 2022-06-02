On Phoney 'Durham Probe,' Bill Barr Says Quiet Part Out Loud

Bill Barr admitted on Fox News that John Durham's job was to promote anti-Clinton propaganda.
By Frances LangumJune 2, 2022

The most corrupt Attorney General in the history of the United States was on Fox News Wednesday night.

He was there to say the quiet part out loud about the fake and failed John Durham "investigation."

A jury took all of six hours to return a verdict of not guilty to the ONE and ONLY prosecution Durham brought to court. It was a campaign lawyer. It was a "lied to the FBI" charge. It was bunk.

So is Bill Barr taking responsibility for this massive failure his appointment brought to the justice system?

“No, I’m very proud of John Durham, and I do take responsibility for his appointment, and I think he and his team did an exceptionally able job, both digging out very important facts and presenting a compelling case to the jury,” Barr told assisting propagandist Jesse Watters.

“While he did not succeed in getting a conviction from the D.C. jury, I think he accomplished something far more important, which is he brought out the truth in two important areas," said the crooked Trump cover-upper in chief.

Barr said he believed Durham “crystallized the central role” of...Hillary Clinton and the charge that Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia.

Durham, according to Barr, “exposed really dreadful behavior by the supervisors in the FBI, the senior ranks in the FBI, who knowingly use this information to start an investigation of Trump and then dupe their own agents by lying to them and refusing to tell them what the real source of that information was.”

NO, HE DIDN'T.

But Barr just told everyone out loud what we all know Durham's role actually was: to create a fake narrative that worked for the MAGA hoardes, keeping them distracted and expecting a win in court any day now. (The same people have been strung along with "stop the steal," of course.) It was a complete projecting cover-up for Trump, the end. And now that a jury has proven us right, Barr came right out and said so on Wednesday night.

Discussion

