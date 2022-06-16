The Pride Of These Graduates Is Obvious

Pacific Seattle University (PSU) has a strict anti-LGBTQ+ policy. To show their opposition to their hatred, the graduating class of PSU fought back with great Pride:

Students at Seattle Pacific University protest their school's anti-LGBTQ+ president by handing him Pride flags at graduation. I love every second of this.pic.twitter.com/cmDluZBnsb — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 14, 2022

This was far from their first or only direct action against the school's oppressive and ignorant policy. Hopefully the future classes will continue the fight for equality and justice.

