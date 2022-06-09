Senator Raphael Warnock Punks Herschel Walker

The Democratic Senator from Georgia released several excellent campaign videos that throw sunshine and hope on the upcoming Georgia election.
By John AmatoJune 9, 2022

Both clearly shows his fitness, intelligence, and worthiness to keep office.

The first video illustrates the unfitness of Herschel Walker, who on Glenn Beck's program in 2020, began hawking a mystery body "mist" he claimed cures you of COVID.

The Daily Beast reported, "Walker dropped the big news unprompted about 40 minutes into the interview, amid a discussion of law enforcement, beginning by telling Beck that he “probably shouldn’t tell you.”

Walker said, "They can bring you from a building and clean you from COVID. As you walk through the door it will kill any COVID on your body. When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave, this here product. They don't want to talk about that."

The look on Beck's face is priceless, and Warnock doesn't need to say anything beyond letting Walker's idiotic words speak for themselves.

Walker's whole campaign seems to be to read Bible quotes.

vlcsnap-2022-06-09-10h08m47s019

In the second ad, Warnock mocks Walker for only being a former football player and not ready to lead the state of Georgia.

And by the way, Warnock is very physically fit as well, only he has a mind to go along with it.

Walker finally agreed to debate Sen. Warnock in the fall. Warnock wants three debates, but so far no word from Walker's camp.

I would take odds that Walker never shows up for one debate.

There is only one credible candidate for the people in Georgia and that's Sen. Warnock.

Let's hope the people of Georgia understand that too.

