TN Rep: It's Easier Getting News From Russian TV Than Fox News

Rep. Steve Cohen from (D-TN 9th District) bashed Fox News for refusing to broadcast the January 6th hearings
By John AmatoJune 8, 2022

Rep. Steve Cohen from (D-TN 9th District) bashed Fox News for refusing to broadcast the January 6th hearings like every other credible network on Thursday because they cater to Trump supporters.

"One, we know Fox will not be airing them. I wonder what is the significance of that in your view, and how can the committee, how can democrats get through to a significant portion of the country, with the results of this investigation?" CNN's Jim Sciutto asked.

"It is going to be difficult," Cohen replied. "Fox has the predominance of Trump supporters and Republicans and it is harder to get the news through Fox than it is to get it in Russia through the Russian television."

Exactly.

Republican sponsored propaganda TV.

"They will not run the hearings," Cohen continued. "They will probably not report much on them and if they do, mostly they'll have Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik saying things like Democrats are communists and pedophiles and you name it."

Fox News acts more like Deutscher Fernseh Rundfunk, instead of an actual news network.

Rep. Cohen is hopeful that enough viewers from different demographics around the country will tune in except for the MAGA cult and this new information will have a huge impact.

Fingers crossed.

Discussion

