Russian State TV Sounds Like They're Using A Fox News Script

In case you thought the Putin / Trump thing was just internet rumors, CNN reported yesterday that Russian State TV appears to be taking Nunes Memo dictation straight from Fox News:

FREDERIK PLEITGEN, CNN International: You know, Wolf, this is pretty remarkable, to see this on Russian State TV, and on pretty much the most popular Sunday show on Russian State TV. Now this is led by a commentator who is very anti-American, loves bashing the US, and is also very close to the Kremlin. His name is Dimitri Kislyov, and he seems to have gotten some of his talking points from Fox News Channel because he said that this [the Nunes memo] absolutely proves that there was and is a conspiracy against President Trump. Let's listen in to what he had to say.

DIMITRI KISLYOV, RUSSIAN STATE TV (TRANSLATOR): Big scandal in the United States. Turns out that by the Fall of 2016, a conspiracy formed against then-candidate Donald Trump within the US special services. The efforts undermining Trump continued even after his victory.