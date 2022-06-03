Rep. Greg Steube Brandishes His Guns During Gun Reform Hearing

The fact that Steube used his time to mock a Congressional hearing designed to save lives in the wake of the horrific Uvalde massacre speaks volumes about his priorities, even if he sincerely believes restrictions on guns would not make children and the public safer.

So does the fact that, like Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Steube's higher priority seemed to be attacking Democrats:

STEUBE: Their plans and intentions are clear. They want to take away law-abiding citizens’ ability to take away the firearm of their choice and don't let them fool you: They are not attempting to take away your right to purchase handguns. They are using the magazine ban to do it.

That’s when Steube started brandishing his home arsenal:

STEUBE: I have a gun, comes with a 21 round magazine. This gun would be banned. Here’s a 12 round magazine, this magazine would be banned under this current bill. It doesn't fit because this gun was made for a 20-round, 21-round magazine. This gun would be banned under this bill. Here's a SIG Sauer 320. it takes a 20 round magazine. Here's a 12 round magazine that would be banned. It doesn't fit, because it would be banned. This gun would be banned under this bill. Here's a gun i carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife, my home. This is a XL SIG Sauer P365. It comes with a 15-round magazine. Here’s a 7-round magazine, which would be less than what would be lawful if this bill would become law. It doesn't fit. So this gun would be banned.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said, “I hope that gun is not loaded.”

To which Steube sneered, “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns.”

Not surprisingly, Steube’s stunt earned him a booking on Tucker Carlson Tonight.