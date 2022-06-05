Rudy Giuliani Makes The Case For A Federal Ban On Assault Weapons

To say Rudy isn't the brightest bulb in the room is an insult to light bulbs everywhere.
By John AmatoJune 5, 2022

On Real America's Voice, former Mayor of New York City and election fraud propagandist unwittingly made the case to reinstate the federal ban on assault weapons when he said that he didn't remember any mass shootings during his time in office.

The reason for this is not because there weren't any, but because there were many, many fewer. Why? Because the federal ban on assault weapons that was authored by Sen. Diane Feinstein went into effect in 1994, the same year Giuliani was elected, until 2004, well past his tenure.

Giuliani said this, referencing mass shootings: "It all could all be done, it's not magic."

Giuliani is correct, and if the U.S. passed a new ban on assault weapons and high powered magazines. the carnage would be reduced 100-fold.

"It's not science, I did it," he bragged.

I agree! Pass a new ban on assault weapons NOW!

"We didn't have mental people --- Do you remember a mass murderer when I was mayor? I don't! If it happened, I don't remember it; it couldn't have been too bad."

Of course there were mentally challenged people while he was mayor. They just couldn't walk into a store and buy an AR-15 on their 18th birthday.

He cawed, "I don't remember a mass murder, I don't remember a riot."

Rudy has a very bad memory or chose to forget these acts of violence that refute his point, otherwise known as Republican Amnesia. Just imagine if the murderers below had AR-15s.

If these murderers had today's easy access to assault weapons, things would have been very different during Rudy's time as mayor.

Columbine happened in 1999, and the trajectory of every schoolkid's life changed drastically in America.

As for mass murders during his tenure, our friend Dave Edwards points out, aren't we supposed to "never forget" what happened on September 11, 2001?

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue