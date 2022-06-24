Senate Passes Gun Bill As SCOTUS Approves Even More Guns

It is expected to pass the House today and will go to the president for his signature.
By Susie MadrakJune 24, 2022

Well, come on. You didn't think Moscow Mitch actually cared about those kids, did you? That's okay, that's politics. And this is something to celebrate, however incremental. Thank you, Sen. Murphy, for all your hard work! Via the Washington Post:

The resulting Bipartisan Safer Communities Act garnered support from all 50 members of the Democratic caucus and a cadre of dealmaking Republicans on Thursday, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has opposed previous attempts to toughen gun laws after mass shootings.

“This is the sweet spot … making America safer, especially for kids in school, without making our country one bit less free,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday.

In subsequent remarks with reporters, he explained the political logic of his stance, saying he hoped the GOP support for the deal “will be viewed favorably by voters in the suburbs that we need to regain in order to hopefully be a majority next year.”

After all, he's going to have to do something to distract suburban women from the overturning of Roe, amirite? But this is progress, anyway. And so many people put so much work into getting something done. It's a good start.

And my man Bill Pascrell brings us back to the nitty gritty:

