Senate Passes Gun Bill As SCOTUS Approves Even More Guns

Well, come on. You didn't think Moscow Mitch actually cared about those kids, did you? That's okay, that's politics. And this is something to celebrate, however incremental. Thank you, Sen. Murphy, for all your hard work! Via the Washington Post:

The resulting Bipartisan Safer Communities Act garnered support from all 50 members of the Democratic caucus and a cadre of dealmaking Republicans on Thursday, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has opposed previous attempts to toughen gun laws after mass shootings. “This is the sweet spot … making America safer, especially for kids in school, without making our country one bit less free,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. In subsequent remarks with reporters, he explained the political logic of his stance, saying he hoped the GOP support for the deal “will be viewed favorably by voters in the suburbs that we need to regain in order to hopefully be a majority next year.”

After all, he's going to have to do something to distract suburban women from the overturning of Roe, amirite? But this is progress, anyway. And so many people put so much work into getting something done. It's a good start.

BREAKING:



The Senate has voted 65-33 to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the most sweeping gun bill in decades designed to prevent gun violence. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 24, 2022

I’m happy to finally see republicans and democrats find common ground in the senate on gun safety. It’s a small step but it’s a step in the right direction. If the senators get this bill over the finish line and turn it into law- it will save lives. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 23, 2022

What are we doing? Why are we here?



Four weeks ago I asked the Senate those two simple questions.



Tonight, we delivered the answer.



The first significant gun safety bill in 30 years just passed the United States Senate. 65-33.



I’m exhausted. And grateful. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 24, 2022

Long day. Amazing day. Thinking tonight of my friend of 10 years, former @MomsDemand volunteer and now Georgia Congresswoman @lucymcbath, who will help pass the first gun safety bill in 26 years on Friday in honor of her son Jordan Davis. #KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/BDTLv09wAW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 24, 2022

And my man Bill Pascrell brings us back to the nitty gritty:

Today six unelected extremist republican judges moved to flood your streets with guns and your towns with shootings. Five of them were appointed by Presidents who lost the popular vote. The opinion author is deeply corrupt. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) June 23, 2022

The SCOTUS' Christianists: the states must decide whether pregnant women are state property.



Also SCOTUS Christianists: the six of us get to decide every state's gun laws. And we like the laws that existed to support the fugitive slave acts in the 18th and 19th centuries. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 24, 2022