Today's Awful SCOTUS Rulings Don't Even Include Abortion

Folks have suggested SCOTUS will be on a plane to Dubai when the abortion ruling is announced. But not today.
Credit: screenshot
By Frances LangumJune 23, 2022

The terrible, awful, no-good Scotus decisions for today, and Elie Mystal's reaction to them. And we have to wait for Dobbs. Ugh.

1. Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP

The Court basically decided that if Republicans want to replace Democrats in defending Voter ID, that's fine.

2. Nance v. Ward, a death penalty case. Yes, in 2022 we still have "death penalty cases."

3. Vega v. Tekoh. Scotus throws away Miranda rights. Really.

4. New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Guns for everybody! says the High Court.

______

