Today's Awful SCOTUS Rulings Don't Even Include Abortion

The terrible, awful, no-good Scotus decisions for today, and Elie Mystal's reaction to them. And we have to wait for Dobbs. Ugh.
1. Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP
The Court basically decided that if Republicans want to replace Democrats in defending Voter ID, that's fine.
2. Nance v. Ward, a death penalty case. Yes, in 2022 we still have "death penalty cases."
3. Vega v. Tekoh. Scotus throws away Miranda rights. Really.
4. New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Guns for everybody! says the High Court.
______