Mitch McConnell Can't Recall How Many Black Women Work For Him

At his latest press conference, Mitch McConnell ignored the question "how many Black women work in your office?" several times.

Reporter Pablo Manríquez finally pulled off his mask and shouted the question.

“I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota in my office.”

Oh come ON, Mitch. You aren't really saying you "don't see color" are you?

You do too have a racial quota of Republican white guys who are willing to work for Team Evil for money, advancement, and power.

Twitter, naturally, had a field day.

"I don't recognize the faces of my employees" is a heck of an answer, Mitch. — Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) February 1, 2022

If he had any staff that wasn’t white, he’d know. For one, they’d stand out. pic.twitter.com/6hrE5KHCW7 — Tim Byers (@TimmayMN) February 1, 2022

The follow up question should have been :



Are you saying that you would only hire a black woman if you were forced to by a quota? — Tom Hogan (@stark0228) February 2, 2022

