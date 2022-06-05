SPLC Report Conveys Dangerous Mindset Of Mainstream GOP Voters

After a white gunman killed 10 Black Americans, we learned that he believed in the racist Great Replacement theory, which has been touted as credible by Fox News's resident racist Tucker Carlson. It's a highly paranoid conspiracy theory that baselessly claims that nonwhite people are being brought into this country to "replace" white voters to achieve some sort of political agenda. There are literally zero pieces of evidence to back that up, of course, and it's a dangerous theory that alleges that nonwhite people will end the white race.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a new poll revealing that most Republicans agree with key tenets of the racist "Great Replacement" theory. The Center's Project Director, Susan Corke, talked to Jonathan Capehart about that. Corke said that the recent findings are "alarming," but explained that it's not new.

However, she said that she's seen a rise in hateful rhetoric recently, and said that it's "an incredibly dangerous belief."

Via SPLC:

We found that the ideas underpinning the white nationalist "great replacement" narrative recently cited by an alleged white supremacist terrorist in Buffalo, New York, have become thoroughly mainstream on the political right. Nearly 7 in 10 Republicans surveyed agree to at least some extent that demographic changes in the United States are deliberately driven by liberal and progressive politicians attempting to gain political power by "replacing more conservative white voters." Across the political spectrum, we found substantial support for threatening or acting violently against perceived political opponents.

Transgender individuals have certainly been targeted by Conservatives lately, and Corke spoke about that, too, saying that a significant number of people see them as a threat.

It's absolutely frightening how at ease Republicans are with targeting their fellow Americans simply out of paranoia. But the polling results do explain why Republicans are so freaked out about Critical Race Theory. They're racists, that's why.